Frances Leader
Jul 11

I am convinced that Jeffrey Epstein worked (and still works) for the Black Nobility of Rome. It always surprises me that his connections with the aristocracy are seldom explored by researchers even though the evidence is quite easy to find. Is it risky to mention these connections?

Nicole Junkermann is not 'London based'. She is a Countess living in Rome.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/black-nobility-mossad-mass-surveillance

