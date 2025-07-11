1/ This is a thread about Jeffrey Epstein and 13 ways he was connected to an interrelated network of people that created the foundations of today’s crypto space. This could indicate that the crypto ecosystem after 2013 (or even earlier) was part of an intelligence operation. 🧵

2/ In 2017 Epstein shared his thoughts on Bitcoin and a WSJ source mentioned that he “claimed to work for the U.S. Treasury Department on cryptocurrency”. We decided to analyze Epstein’s crypto connections, in light of and taking into account his criminal/financial “track record"

3/ In the 1980s, Epstein was involved in one of the largest Ponzi schemes: Towers Financial. Its CEO, Steve Hoffenberg was jailed for 20 years while Epstein escaped justice. They were introduced via a British arms dealer, Douglas Leese (son Nick is listed in Epstein's black book)

4/ Leese is a shadowy figure who played a key role in the £40bn Al-Yamamah arms deal, the largest in UK history. It is surrounded by controversy & bribes. Louis Freeh did the investigation for his client Prince Bandar (listed in Epstein’s black book) & defended Alan Dershowitz.

5/ From 2001-2007, Epstein was chairman/director of a secretive offshore entity called Liquid Funding, 40% owned by his former employer Bear Stearns (60% remains a mystery). It had $6.7bn in outstanding liabilities when it collapsed. In 2014, Epstein received a bank license.

Epstein’s investment ventures involved hedge funds, including the D.B. Zwirn Special Opportunities Fund, where he invested substantial sums.

He also ventured into Israeli startups linked to defense technology. Concurrently, legal issues began surfacing, culminating in a plea agreement in 2007 for charges related to minors.

Venturing into Financial Consulting

Post his tenure at Bear Stearns, Epstein founded Intercontinental Assets Group Inc. (IAG) in 1981, focusing on recovering stolen funds for clients.

Involvement with Towers Financial Corporation

Steven Hoffenberg enlisted Epstein as a consultant for Towers Financial Corporation in 1987. Together, they pursued corporate raiding activities, attempting takeovers of prominent entities like Pan American World Airways and Emery Air Freight Corp.

The collapse of Towers Financial in 1993 exposed its massive Ponzi scheme, but Epstein escaped charges related to the scandal.

Establishing a Financial Management Firm

In 1988, Epstein established J. Epstein & Company, a financial management firm purportedly catering to clients with substantial net worth.

Leslie Wexner, chairman and CEO of L Brands, emerged as a notable billionaire client. Epstein’s association with Wexner involved managing his finances and projects, solidifying Epstein’s position in the world of high finance.

This request was rejected today, but the revelation of documents by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ partners McClatchy and the Miami Herald underscores the challenge the courts will face as his case proceeds.

The most extensive document — amounting to 500 pages detailing the activities of an Epstein offshore vehicle — comes from the Paradise Papers trove, millions of files leaked from the Bermuda-founded offshore services provider Appleby.

The files reportedly show that, by the mid-2000s Epstein’s firm had joined a roster of the world’s wealthiest people and corporations in working with Appleby, and therefore gaining a skilled group of experts to help it navigate the secretive and low-tax world of offshore finance, the new report states.

From at least 2000 to 2007, Epstein chaired a company registered in Bermuda called Liquid Funding Ltd. This entity was partially owned by the investment bank Bear Stearns, where Epstein had worked, according to the report. The bank’s collapse would help set in motion the 2008 financial crisis.

Epstein’s offshore company was loaded up with some of the financial products — like mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations — that would become synonymous with the financial excesses leading to the financial crisis.

According to the Miami Herald and McClatchy, Liquid Funding had commercial mortgages and investment-grade residential mortgages bundled into complex securities.

“The three main credit rating agencies — Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service — all helped Bear Stearns create the securities in a way that would allow the creative product to get a gold-plated AAA rating,” the Miami Herald and McClatchy reported.

https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/pages/database

branch KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION (Connecticut (US), 13 Sep 1982- )

6/ Epstein was part of the exclusive TLC & CFR, and Alexander Acosta claimed he “belonged to intelligence” & was above his paygrade. That he was allowed to spend 12/16 hours per day outside of prison could indicate his critical role. He flew to Riyadh during the 2016 US elections

7/ To rehabilitate himself after his 2009 conviction, Epstein organized the Mindshift conference in Jan 2011. Brock Pierce, who co-f(o)unded many crypto companies, was invited around Nov 2010 to talk about “virtual currencies”. Later he had more crypto interactions with Epstein.

8/ Pierce indicated that he was invited by the organizer of Mindshift, Al Seckel, a man with a checkered history & partner of Isabel Maxwell from 2007 until 2015, when he died under mysterious circumstances in France. Isabel is Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister and Pierce also knew her.

9/ Pierce has an unusual history. After a career as child actor he moved in with the later convicted pedophile Marc Collins-Rector, who organized parties with underage boys & prominent people in Hollywood. Pierce features in a documentary about this titled “An Open Secret”.

10/ When Pierce & Collins-Rector were criminally charged, they “fled” to Marbella. They were arrested 1.5 years later and the police found machetes, guns & child porn when they raided their villa. Pierce was never convicted, but never explained the guns & why he left to Spain.

11/ Pierce traveled to Liberia in order to get a passport for Collins-Rector and seemingly succeeded. This is unusual just like the fact that the lawsuit in which this was disclosed became sealed. Pierce started a crypto paradise in Puerto Rico, where Epstein had 2 bank accounts.







12/ Al Seckel’s picture on Wikipedia was taken by Joi Ito in 2009 at Kinnernet. Ito has deep ties to crypto/Epstein via his role at MIT Media Labs, which received funding by Epstein. MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative included influential Bitcoin coders (eg Wladimir van der Laan).

13/ Reid Hoffman was on MIT Media’s board & started to meet Epstein in 2013, introducing him to Peter Thiel. Both started to invest in crypto in 2014, attributed to Wences Casares, BTC’s “Patient Zero” in Silicon Valley who founded Xapo & mentored by Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s Endeavor

14/ Bronfman Jr & his father were close to Epstein. Thiel, “Silicon Valley's most secretive man”, sponsored Vitalik Buterin, who was working in Israel in 2013 and created Ethereum. Thiel moved out of crypto just before the Terra/Luna crash and joined again at the right time.

15/ The same applies to Dan Morehead’s Pantera & Mike Novogratz, who could reap an additional $1bn from the FTX bancruptcy. They all go way back to their college/Goldman Sachs/Fortress days with Pete Briger, who purchased $20 million BTC in 2013 with Fortress Investment Group.

16/ Epstein became involved with Fortress when they took over the assets of the Zwirn fund. Novogratz mentions in an interview that he was introduced to Ehud Barak via an investor (that could be Epstein). Barak has long standing ties to Epstein and is Novogratz’ mentor & investor

17/ Novogratz mentioned that Barak is also associated with Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital. Bacon, Novogratz & Alan Howard invested in BlockOne/Bullish with Thiel. The 2013 Federal Reserve Bank of New York committee records show the same names, incl Jes Staley, Epstein’s JPM banker.

18/ Barak has ties to violinist Itzhak Perlman, who accompanied Epstein to Interlochen Center for the Arts & flew on his plane. First reported by @_whitneywebb, his son Noah was Head of Compliance at Gemini, Binance & part of FTX-linked Moonstone Bank with Deltec’s Jean Chalopin.

19/ Barak invested in 2015 together with Epstein & Thiel in an Israeli company called Reporty Homeland Security (renamed to Carbyne). Epstein used opaque shell companies to do that via a close confident, Nicole Junkermann, a founding investor in Revolut & early investor in China.

20/ Junkermann invested in Consensys, Blockchain/com & Web3/NFT companies. She flew alone with Epstein from Paris to Birmingham (UK) in 2002 and @johnnyvedmore has written 3 in-depth articles about this. Evidence suggests they met at Foxcote House, an estate owned by Les Wexner.

21/ The meeting was likely about the Iraq war and involved US senators. The meeting took place on 1 Sept 2002, and on 4 Sept 2002, George Bush launched a campaign to convince the world that Iraq should be invaded. Bob Fitrakis showed there is more to Les Wexner than meets the eye

22/ We checked the dates of the 2001-2003 Clinton-Epstein flights to see where Clinton was on those days & also checked Alastair Campbell’s diaries. They indicate Clinton was likely on a tour to get support for the war in Iraq. Epstein’s trip to Cuba (Black Spring) is noteworthy.

23/ Junkermann is close with Len Blavatnik, CEO of Warner Music (purchased from Bronfman Jr.) & involved in the most profitable PE deal in history with Epstein’s pal Leon Black. Blavatnik has ties to crypto via his connections to Deltec’s Jean Chalopin (The NOD/Bahamas) & Binance

24/ When Binance was incorporated in Malta, it did so with a BVI entity Zokay Investment associated with Chiliz/Socios CEO Alex Dreyfus, who founded Winamax in 1999 with Junkermann. It was funded by the late Adidas CEO Robert Louis-Dreyfus, Junkermann’s boyfriend around that time

25/ Zokay has powerful shareholders, Xavier Niel, Bo Feng's Ceyuan & John Gleasure, until recently part of DAZN, owned by Len Blavatnik, whose ex business partner Steve Mnuchin (RatPac-Dune) appeared on a company form of an Epstein-linked modeling agency owned by Jean-Luc Brunel.

26/ Mnuchin is very close to Brian Brooks (ex Coinbase & Binance US) and has deep ties to Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Tether’s US asset custodian. Lutnick purchased a house from Epstein in 1998 & became his neighbor. Backed by Peter Thiel, he now owns Rumble.

27/ Epstein, Junkermann, Blavatnik, Wexner are connected to Harvard, where Lawrence Summers was president. Summers has a long standing relationship with Epstein & was board member/advisor of a16z, Xapo, Barry Silbert’s DCG, Block/Square & OpenAI. He was able to avoid any scrutiny

28/ Summers was deeply involved in the privatization of Russia in his role at Harvard & the World Bank, where he worked with Yuri Milner (DST Global) & Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook). Marc Rich was a mentor to the upcoming Russian oligarchs with ties to Russian OCGs (e.g. Mogilevich)

29/ Mogilevich worked with Robert Maxwell to launder money and Epstein likely worked with Maxwell around that time (see the video for proof). It could explain Epstein’s Austrian passport, as Austrian company Nordex was used & Jersey’s FIMACO (Maxwell used a Jersey trust company).



30/ Maxwell helped distributing PROMIS software to spy on foreign banks & intelligence agencies via a secret backdoor. Mogilevich was also involved. Epstein helped Ana Obregón to recover Drysdale’s funds after its collapse, possibly using PROMIS. Is crypto an evolution of PROMIS?

31/ Epstein seemed to have been active on the intersection of (military) intelligence, finance & tech/science, possibly funding covert operations via the private wealth of billionaires. In these secretive worlds ruled by zero-sum games, “ethics” is the enemy of “effectiveness”.

The SEC probed Epstein’s dealings after his death

The US securities regulator sought documents on Epstein’s brokerage and investment advisory activities.

https://www.ft.com/content/f24a9c39-0e9e-4635-8614-4b9f8971f4b8

The previously unreported letter, obtained by the Financial Times through the Freedom of Information Act, shows that the securities regulator was investigating whether Epstein or one of his myriad entities had provided brokerage or investment advisory services to anyone. https://d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net/production/uploaded-files/20-01910-FOIA%20-%20Records-98d955d2-5192-4941-86a5-4f660555c98b.pdf

The investigation was closed without any action taken.

https://d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net/production/uploaded-files/20-00009-REMD%20doc2-fc6f94a7-7b33-43f8-a7d8-70dcd5aa9d8d.pdf

More Than 100 Accusers Seek Restitution From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate — New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/08/business/jeffrey-epstein-victims-fund.html

Billionaire financier Leon Black paid $50m to Jeffrey Epstein — Financial Times https://www.ft.com/content/892a9f9f-3525-4af0-9d44-e021fd4be54c

Deutsche Bank fined for Jeffrey Epstein ‘compliance failures’ — Financial Times

https://www.ft.com/content/a19e6cdc-55ae-4dda-aca3-42197280e558

L Brands chief Wexner ‘embarrassed’ by Epstein ties — Financial Times https://www.ft.com/content/f25d4874-d3cf-11e9-a0bd-ab8ec6435630

Nicole Junkermann , Israel, United States PROMIS

Spotlight | Israel, United States

PROMIS: ISRAELI BACKLASH IN THE U.S.?

In pursuing indications that the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was trying to graft an artificial intelligence capacity onto illegal copies of Promis software, Bill Hamilton, president of Inslaw which originally produced the software, conducted a Freedom [...]

Published on 06/07/1994 at 10:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

https://www.intelligenceonline.com/threat-assessment/1994/07/06/promis-israeli-backlash-in-the-us,64809-EVE

https://archive.org/details/meet-paragon-apartheid-israel-surveillance-startup-hacks-whatsapp-signal-cofound

https://dn721607.ca.archive.org/0/items/meet-paragon-apartheid-israel-surveillance-startup-hacks-whatsapp-signal-cofound/Screenshot%202021-08-02%20at%2021-13-44%20LaHaineTheMachine%20on%20Twitter.png

Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS

🚨 Nicole Junkermann 1.0 – The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK

Health technology expert panel meets for the first time

Nicole Junkermann - founder of NJF Holdings, an international finance and investment company Manoj Badale - co-founder of Blenheim Chalcot, a digital venture builder

Nicole Junkermann - London Tech Week 2025

Nicole Junkermann is an international entrepreneur turned investor in cutting-edge, market-leading technologies. German-born and London-based, Nicole began her career in

Nicole Junkermann: a major figure in Web 3.0 business

Connaissez-vous Nicole Junkermann, actrice clé du web 3.0 ? Découvrez son parcours et son rôle dans l'industrie de la blockchain et des cryptos.

New Trustee at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

12. Feb. 2024NICOLE Junkermann has been appointed as a new Trustee of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a world-leading cancer centre. Nicole, who is an

Nicole Junkermann - A Perspective on Philanthropy

Nicole Junkermann and Tania Boler. Nicole Junkermann is one of the many proud investors of Elvie, a health and lifestyle brand founded by Tania Boler in 2013. The company was

Heinz Junkermann's Web3.0 Legacy | Nicole Junkermann & Lynn Good

Nicole Junkermann's advancements in Web3.0 technology are not only revolutionizing the digital landscape but are also creating new Web3 jobs, thus contributing significantly to the

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Runs Afoul of Family

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Runs Afoul of Family

„Elon concluded his apology tour, kissed the ring (as he always does) and agreed "that Starlink would only operate in Israel and Gaza with the Israeli government's approval.""

„It's also worth noting that Twitter (or X) partnered with an Israeli firm, AU10TIX, to handle the identity verification process for Twitter Blue users."

Hmm.. doesn't SoHo House Berlin have connections with the NOAH conference peeps?

https://iegbankingblog.wordpress.com/tag/nicole-junkermann/

lupp-partner.com/news/page/5/

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FDSvK38WUAAgyDw?format=jpg&name=large

Precrime becomes real and its exactly what the WEF the UN and all the other Technocratic dreamed off since a long time… that could harm you & me and shut down your Twitter & bank account if a new event of national safety concern is on the way… it saved just the deep-state and criminal entities like

The part of the government that's never passed an audit and is part of the massive black budget blob is launching a program to "stop money laundering before it happens."

If history is any indication, this will just be another tool to clamp down on the informal economy and surveil the public, while enabling business as usual at the national security agencies that commit this crime at a scale that would boggle the minds of most.

DARPA to launch pre-crime AML program:

The Department of Defense the greatest blackhole in government spending and laundering is planning to launch a new anti-money laundering program aiming to stop money laundering before it happens.

https://www.therage.co/darpa-aml-precrime/

https://x.com/_whitneywebb/status/1884260564702036383

1/ This is a thread about the largest money-laundering casino on US soil that ever existed and its deep connections to Bitfinex/Tether, FTX, Donald Trump, US elections, Russia, Wirecard, intelligence agencies & the most powerful/dangerous gangster in the world: Semion Mogilevich.

1/ This thread shows there are deep connections between NFTs/crypto, Goldman Sachs, controversial financiers/investors, and some of the major FIAT frauds and financial scandals over the last years (e.g. Wirecard, 1MDB) that cannot be explained by mere coincidence. A thread.